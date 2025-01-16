THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is hoping to award the remaining contract packages of the Metro Manila Subway Station project by the middle of this year.

“For the remaining contract packages (CPs) — that is, CP 105, 108, 109 — We hope to award those by the middle of this year,” Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy S. Regino told reporters on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Transportation department, together with Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. officially launched the tunneling works for CP 103 of the Metro Manila Subway project with the installation of the tunnel boring machine at Camp Aguinaldo station.

The remaining contract packages of the Metro Manila Subway Station project are valued at between P10 billion and P15 billion.

CP 105 covers the construction of the station in Kalayaan Avenue and Bonifacio Global City; while CP 108 covers the Lawton and Senate-DepEd stations; and CP 109 the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 station.

“The DoTr commits to go full blast with our projects this year despite budget constraints. We are confident of the timely completion of transport infrastructures in the coming year,” Mr. Regino said.

The Metro Manila Subway Station project is now 50% complete, Mr. Regino said, adding that the DoTr is still confident of achieving partial operations in 2029, with full operations expected between 2030 and 2031.

The subway project will link Valenzuela City to Parañaque City, with a spur line connecting to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The subway is 33 kilometers long with 17 stations. The goal is to cut travel time between Quezon City and NAIA to 35 minutes from over an hour currently. It is expected to accommodate up to 370,000 passengers daily. — Ashley Erika O. Jose