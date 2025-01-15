THE economy’s growth is expected to slow to 6.1% in 2025 from an expected 6.2% last year, Moody’s Ratings said.

In an outlook, Moody’s called the 6.1% projection “above-trend.”

The government’s official targets are 6-6.5% and 6-8% for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“Rising employment and higher remittance inflows will support household spending,” Moody’s Ratings said.

“Public investment will also buttress growth, while reforms, including market liberalization, and foreign investment will spur private-sector investment,” it added.

For the first nine months of 2024, growth averaged 5.8%. Preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year GDP data will be released on Jan. 30. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson