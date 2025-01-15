THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is organizing the oversight mechanisms for the Swine Industry Recovery Project (SIRP), which will help pig farms rebuild following the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

In a Special Order, the DA ordered the creation of a project steering committee, technical working group, and a project management office to oversee the SIRP.

“The project seeks to strengthen the industry by enhancing biosecurity measures, modernizing farm infrastructure, improving genetic quality, and expanding market access,” the DA said.

It added that SIRP will support smallholder farmers, cooperatives, commercial breeders, and at-risk agricultural communities. It will provide tailored assistance to restore, modernize, and sustain swine production.

“The allocated funds will be distributed to various livestock agencies and operational units under the guidance of the Undersecretary for Livestock,” the DA added.

The Philippines saw a resurgence of ASF cases in August, prompting the government to fast-track its limited vaccine rollout to commercial and small growers.

Recent outbreaks were blamed on the spread of contaminated water due to heavy rains and tropical cyclones during the second half of 2024.

As of Dec. 27, 67 municipalities across 11 provinces had active ASF cases, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry. — Adrian H. Halili