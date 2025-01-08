THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it commissioned a study on a waste-to-energy project in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

According to the BCDA, the proposed facility will rise in Tarlac, supplying locators and taking in some of their waste.

“The BCDA is committed to adopting smart and green innovations to push for the sustainable development of our properties,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“Utilizing waste-to-energy technology, in particular, will modernize solid waste management and promote green energy, helping usher Clark’s transition towards a circular economy,” he added.

The BCDA has tapped the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center to put together the study, noting that the timeline is yet to be determined.

The study will contain technical, environmental, social, legal, financial, and economic analyses for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the facility at the still undetermined site.

“Once the study is completed, the BCDA will open the project for public bidding. The project is intended to be structured and undertaken pursuant to Republic Act 11966, or the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, and its implementing rules and regulations,” BCDA said.

Waste-to-energy solutions have been identified as a sustainable alternative to landfills.

Citing a study conducted by the World Bank, the BCDA said that global waste is expected to hit 3.4 billion tons by 2050, while carbon dioxide emissions from solid waste treatment are estimated at 2.6 billion tons.

“With waste-to-energy technology, the BCDA can do its part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while also addressing the energy requirements of our community,” Mr. Bingcang said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile