THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) set its 2025 passenger target at 85.41 million, exceeding by 9.5% the target set in 2024.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said more sea travel is expected in the new year as the government continues to promote domestic travel and improves passenger facilities at regional ports.

The ports regulator is coming off a busy holiday season, with 4.67 million passengers logged between Dec. 15, and Jan. 5, up 6.9% from a year earlier.

The PPA said the Port of Batangas turned in the top passenger numbers during the holiday season with 601,571, followed by Bohol, Negros Oriental, Davao and Bicol ports.

In 2024, the PPA said it had 66 ongoing port projects, including port expansion, cruise ship terminal construction and rehabilitation projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose