THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the guidelines and regulations governing a subsidy that will allow government employees to obtain their own health insurance coverage.

Circular No. 2024-6, which was first issued on Dec. 6, covers the grant of yearly medical allowances of up to P7,000 to civilian government personnel.

The allowances were authorized by Executive Order No. 64, issued on Aug. 2.

“Starting in 2025, they will be able to receive a medical allowance to help them obtain HMO (coverage) for their health-related expenses or costs,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement on Thursday.

The subsidy will go towards paying for health maintenance organization (HMO)-type benefits, the DBM said.

It added that the subsidy applies to all civilian government personnel in National Government agencies, including state universities and colleges and government-owned and -controlled corporations not covered by Republic Act No. 10149 and Executive Order No. 150.

“The Medical Allowance may be granted in the form of HMO-type product coverage, which could be availed of by either government agencies concerned or their respective employees’ organizations/groups,” the DBM said.

The DBM said the subsidy can be issued in cash to those seeking to take on or renew HMO-type benefits and to those who paid for their own medical expenses, subject to conditions. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante