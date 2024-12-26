THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Thursday warned against the “illegal” continued use of the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

BCDA said it received reports of continued operations at the 100-hectare landfill, even after the expiry of the 25-year contract between the landfill’s operator and a BCDA subsidiary.

“The BCDA remains firm that the contract for services between Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. (MCWMC) and Clark Development Corp. (CDC) expired on Oct. 5 and cannot be renewed or extended,” the BCDA said.

“Accordingly, the company’s business permit for the Kalangitan landfill site has also expired. With this, the CDC had issued a notice to cease and desist operations and demand to peacefully vacate against MCWMC,” it added.

According to the BCDA, the Regional Trial Court of Capas, Tarlac, denied MCWMC’s petition for a writ of preliminary injunction, with MCWMC seeking to compel CDC to issue a business permit.

It added that the BCDA and CDC are subject to a temporary restraining order issued by the Court of Appeals, which prohibited the agencies from directly or indirectly removing MCWMC from the landfill site.

“Considering CDC has not issued any authority to operate Kalangitan as a waste disposal facility, its continued use as a sanitary landfill would violate Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000; hence, its continued use is unauthorized and illegal,” the BCDA said.

The BCDA said local government units, other government agencies, and businesses “are strongly urged to explore other waste management facilities recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau for their solid waste management requirements.”

“The BCDA appeals for all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and make way for peaceful cooperation to ensure the non-disruption of waste management efforts in Central Luzon, as well as neighboring cities and provinces,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile