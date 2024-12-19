THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it endorsed six new and existing power projects with a combined capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in November.

“In November 2024, the DoE issued six CoEs (certificates of endorsement) to ERC, which are composed of two amendments and four new applications,” the DoE said in a document posted on its website.

A CoE is a prerequisite for generation facilities to be issued a certificate of compliance (CoC), a license issued by the ERC that grants permission to operate.

The biggest project on the list was Malita Power, Inc.’s 300.05-MW Malita Circulating Fluidized Bed Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant in Davao Occidental.

The DoE also endorsed Citicore Solar Batangas 1, Inc.’s 125.21-megawatt-peak (MWp) Lumbangan Solar Power Project in Batangas; DMCI Power Corp.’s 8.83-MW Arbolan Peaking Power Plant in Palawan; and SUWECO Tablas Energy Corp.’s 3.36-MW diesel facility in Santa Fe, Romblon.

The list also includes National Power Corp.’s 1.63-MW Zumarraga Diesel Power Plant in Samar and Samar II Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s 1.10-MWp Paranas Solar Power Project in Samar.

In the first 11 months, the DoE endorsed 138 power projects. Of these, 69 are conventional facilities, 47 are renewable energy facilities, and 22 are energy storage systems.

Last year, the ERC issued a resolution requiring CoCs for the operation of new generation facilities without the need for renewal but with an obligation to maintain the validity of the underlying permits. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera