THE Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said on Wednesday that farmed ducks in Talisay, Camarines Norte tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Type A, Subtype H5N2.

“This is the first detection of HPAI (subtype) H5N2 in the country and the first recorded avian influenza case in the province,” the BAI said in a statement.

The BAI said the cases were detected on Dec. 6, after routine surveillance by the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Field Office V (DA-RFO V).

“Following confirmation, BAI promptly endorsed the results to DA-RFO V and recommended an immediate quarantine and biosecurity measures to prevent the virus from spreading,” it added.

The BAI said that the remaining birds were culled and disposed of.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to trace the movement of birds and identify additional risks,” it added.

The DA’s regional field office had also activated its command center to oversee operations, while protocols in line with the Avian Influenza Protection Program are being reviewed with the Regional Quick Response Team for Animal Disease and Emergencies.

“The BAI is committed to protecting Philippine’s poultry industry from the threat of avian influenza and will maintain close cooperation with other government agencies and stakeholders,” it said.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual poultry deaths or signs of illness to local authorities for immediate action,” it added.

As of Dec. 6, two municipalities in separate provinces had ongoing cases of avian influenza, the BAI reported, the other one being Pandi, Bulacan. Both outbreaks involved duck farms. — Adrian H. Halili