THE PHILIPPINES and the European Union (EU) said the green economy, digital transformation, peace, and good governance remain their key areas of cooperation in 2025-2027.

“The Philippines showcased its strategic priorities and commitment to development, highlighting the country’s economic performance and growth outlook,” the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement on Thursday.

In turn, the EU discussed updates to its program following the mid-term review of the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2021-2027.

The MFF is the long-term budget plan of the EU spanning at least five years of its own resources.

“Both parties reaffirmed that the green economy, digital transformation, peace, and good governance remain key priority areas for cooperation,” it said.

The DoF said key ongoing cooperation programs were reviewed — the Mindanao peace process, and the development of the green and digital economy.

“Ongoing investment operations on Disaster Risk Reduction and Water/Waste facilities were also reviewed,” it said.

“Possible new investments in the green economy were mentioned as a priority area for prospective loan financing with EU grants (blended finance) and guarantees.”

In addition, the meeting also tackled possible future cooperation in the sustainable use of critical raw materials and green finance. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante