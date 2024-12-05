THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is seeking more funding to support the rehabilitation of farm soil.

“We really need to step up our organic fertilizer, soil ameliorants, and bio-fertilizer (treatments) in order for us to rehabilitate and rejuvenate our soil,” Agriculture Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro told reporters on Thursday.

He added that the DA’s programs include expanding soil ameliorant tests in crop production areas.

Mr. Navarro said that the DA is looking to test soil additives across 100 hectares of farmland to evaluate their effectiveness in boosting production and rejuvenating deteriorated soil.

He added that the continued use of inorganic fertilizer has degradated soil quality in farmed areas.

“We need to let (farmers) understand that the degradation of soil is through abuse of inorganic fertilizer… if the soil is no longer healthy it cannot absorb any more. (Fertilizer) will just evaporate and leach in the streams and waterways,” he said.

He added that the DA is now pushing for the adoption of organic fertilizer to reduce soil deterioration.

“The problem is our interventions are only good for a number of hectares,” he said.

In a speech delivered by Mr. Navarro, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said that the DA is raising funds for loans and subsidies to support “the adoption of sustainable practices for both smallholder and commercial farmers.”

The DA has said that it is planning to establish composting facilities to reduce the dependence of farmers on inorganic fertilizers.

It said this would also reduce the vulnerability of marginal farmers to the high cost of chemical fertilizers. — Adrian H. Halili