THE SENATE on Tuesday approved its version of the government’s proposed P6.352-trillion national budget next year, with senators prioritizing funding for the Education, Health and Defense departments.

By a vote of 17 for, none against, and one abstaining, senators approved their bill outlining the government’s spending plan for 2025, the core of which is House Bill No. 10800. All budget proposals by law originate with the House.

Senator and Finance Committee Chairperson Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares said the spending priorities included education, health, and livelihood programs.

At Tuesday’s plenary session, Senators proposed no amendments to the budget bill, after having earlier in the day passed it on second reading.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. had certified the proposed 2025 national budget as urgent, which allowed Congress to do away with the three-day interval between bill readings.

In her speech before the bill’s approval late Tuesday, Ms. Poe said the Senate’s budget bill increased the funding for Health department’s cancer control and assistance program, and direct funding to the University of the Philippines Genome Center to conduct studies on disease outbreaks. She did not specify the amount added.

The spending plan also includes additional funding for mobile laboratories, hospital equipment, ambulances, and the construction of hospitals.

In the Senate committee report on the budget bill, the Department of Health and its agencies are to receive an allocation of P277.996 billion, up 28% hike from the P217.388 billion proposed by the Budget department.

Senators voted for more funding for free higher education programs at state universities and colleges as well as subsidies for college students from low-income households. The spending plan also includes funding for smart TVs in public school classrooms next year.

“This is to fulfill education’s role as the great equalizer for all to ensure our scholars are those who are truly in need,” she said.

Senators also agreed to set engineering standards and a cap on overhead expenses in building new classrooms, which was set at 0.5% of construction cost.

Last year, the Education department failed to meet its target of building 6,379 classrooms, completing only 3,600.

The Department of Education (DepEd) was allotted P751.68 billion next year, while state colleges and universities were granted P117.97 billion, according to the Senate Finance committee report on the budget bill.

Senators also agreed to raise the monthly pension for poor senior citizen beneficiaries to P1,000 per month from P500.

Ms. Poe said the spending plan will include increased funding for post-harvest facilities and the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Competitive Enhancement Fund (ACEF lending program), which supports fisheries and farm production.

The proposed P6.325-trillion budget, as approved by the Senate finance committee, earmarked P255.99 billion for the Department of National Defense.

The committee report also includes a P933.14-billion budget for the Department of Public Works and Highways, including P320 billion for flood control projects.

Ms. Poe’s office did not immediately reply to a request for a third reading copy and breakdown of the Senate’s budget bill.

The House approved the 2025 general appropriations bill in September. It was transmitted to the Senate on Oct. 25.

Legislators are set to harmonize both chambers’ versions of the budget in Bicameral Conference Committee before ratifying it and submitting it to the Palace for the President’s signature. — John Victor D. Ordoñez