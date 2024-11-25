THE GOVERNMENT said it proclaimed an information technology (IT)-focused special economic zone in Antipolo City, known as Xentro Antipolo.

Proclamation No. 752 covers a 27,622 square-meter building on a 10,898 square-meter site along Sumulong Highway.

Special economic zones are areas with the potential to be developed into agro-industrial, industrial, tourist/recreational, commercial, banking, investment and financial centers, the Palace said in a statement.

The development of new ecozones is a feature of the five-year Philippine Development Plan (PDP), with the aim of promoting industrial dispersion away from metropolitan areas, integrate ecozones into local economies, and boost open trade between zone locators and companies outside the zones.

Under the medium-term plan, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) was tasked with expanding the types of special economic zones.

PEZA earlier this month said it had registered three locators in three economic zones, including Tsuneishi Green Energy Philippines, Inc., which invested P61.06 million in a roof-mounted solar facility at West Cebu Industrial Park in Balamban, Cebu.

Also on the list are Tractebel Red, Inc., which will invest P24.37 million in an export knowledge and computer-enabled services project in Makati City, and Wenshan Electronics Philippines Corp., which will manufacture high-tech chip power inductors at the Light Industry and Science Park II in Santo Tomas, Batangas. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza