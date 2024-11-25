THE workforce needs to be provided the appropriate training to ensure they can get good jobs in step with developments in technology, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said.

On the sidelines of the MAP General Membership Meeting on Monday, MAP President Rene D. Almendras said that the private sector is concerned about job generation as demands evolve.

“The world is changing fast. Artificial intelligence is there; technology is there,” Mr. Almendras told reporters.

“If we do not upskill the workforce and do not provide the appropriate training, even at the basic education level, then they will not find good and productive jobs in the future,” he added.

He added that the Philippines, along with other countries, is waiting on how the new US President conducts trade and foreign policy.

“I think there will be many questions as to whether we are going to see a trade war (or how severe it might be),” he said.

“We need to exist in the community of nations, and we need to be a participant in the global economy one way or the other. So we will be affected by any geopolitical developments or changes, and a different leadership perspective is significant,” he added.

OTHER CONCERNS

Aside from job generation, he said that MAP members are also mainly concerned with ease of doing business (EoDB), corruption, and consistency.

“In last year’s survey, EoDB was the number two concern, while in this year’s survey, EoDB is number six. So although corruption is number one, at least in terms of EoDB, we saw some improvement,” Mr. Almendras said.

Asked about how political issues are affecting business sentiment, he said that the country’s competitiveness is also determined by its image and reputation.

“Most important to business is consistency and regularity of policy. I am hoping that that will continue to be emphasized as we go through these politically challenging times,” he said.

“We need to show the world that we are still consistent, and we still have the regular business as usual situation,” he added.

He said that competitiveness does not only rely on skill sets and technology but also on the environment it provides for investments.

“I am not talking about just investments from abroad, but even investments by local businessmen. You cannot separate sentiment into domestic and international,” he said.

“If there is a group of people that needs to have a positive sentiment about our country, it should be us. Because the foreigners look at us before they make investments here,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile