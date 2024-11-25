THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it awarded the contract to restore Esperanza Port in Masbate to a Bataan-based construction company.

In a notice of award, PPA said a Jejor’s Construction Corp. and NBCDC Corp. joint venture won the P127.55-million contract.

The PPA has said that the winning bidder for the Esperanza Port restoration project will be given 450 calendar days to complete the works.

Last week, the PPA said that it is issuing bid invitations for the San Ricardo Port expansion project in Southern Leyte.

The expansion of San Ricardo Port will be crucial in sustaining cargo volume growth, the PPA said, noting that San Ricardo handled 3,200 metric tons of cargo in 2023 and averaged 353,634 passengers per year.

In the next four years, the PPA is earmarking about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects due to be completed during the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose