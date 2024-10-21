THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it identified 408 sellers of illicit vape products, which are either unregistered or whose products do not carry the appropriate revenue stamps.

The BIR carried out nationwide raids on the vape sellers on Oct. 16, BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said in a statement. It has yet to value the illegal vape products it found.

The BIR found illicit sellers in Manila, San Juan, Makati, Pasay, Las Piñas, and Quezon City.

Outside Metro Manila, illicit retailers and resellers were found in Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Benguet, Isabela, Laguna, La Union, Bulacan, Albay, Iloilo, Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Butuan, Agusan del Sur, South Cotabato, Davao, Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental.

Beginning this month, the bureau will be conducting regular raids on illegal vape sellers.

“I have ordered weekly raids against illicit vape retailers, wherever they may be found,” Mr. Lumagui said.

Under Republic Act 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, “The BIR shall order the immediate recall, ban or seizure from public sale or distribution of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products or novel tobacco products not registered with the BIR, including those sold online.”

Beginning June 1, the BIR required all vape manufacturers and sellers to affix internal revenue stamps on their products to indicate tax compliance.

In the first half of the year, the BIR estimated foregone revenue of around P7.2 billion from seized vape and tobacco products. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz