THE Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said infrastructure projects in the Philippines have the potential to violate the rights of marginalized communities, and called on project proponents to behave responsibly.

“Currently, there are no overarching remedy mechanisms in the Philippines covering all areas of responsible business conduct (RBC)-related impacts by businesses on people, planet, and society — and moving forward there is room to expand these efforts,” the OECD said in a paper, “Responsible business conduct for sustainable infrastructure in the Philippines.”

While the OECD recognized the Philippine government’s efforts to create an enabling environment for RBC, it cited reports of ongoing human rights violations linked to infrastructure development.

The administration is banking heavily on infrastructure to bolster economic growth and productivity. Its key program, Build Better More, has a pipeline of 186 infrastructure flagship projects valued at P9.6 trillion.

The government aims to spend 5-6% of gross domestic product (GDP) yearly on infrastructure through 2028.

However, “in the Philippines, infrastructure projects have been associated with adverse impacts on vulnerable groups, including human rights defenders and indigenous peoples,” the OECD said.

Violations typically center on land acquisition for major projects.

The Philippines also registered the most killings of land and environmental rights defenders in Asia, according to rights group Global Witness.

The OECD noted that the Philippines has yet to develop a National Action Plan on RBC or Business and Human Rights, to ensure that businesses consider their projects’ possible impact on the rights of vulnerable groups.

It also called strengthening the process of obtaining Free, Prior and Informed Consent from indigenous peoples hosting infrastructure projects.

“Ensuring that such regulations are effectively enforced, and that remedies are available when violations caused by business occur, particularly in remote regions, is essential throughout the infrastructure project lifecycle and requires regular monitoring by competent authorities.”

It said the Philippine government must also exemplify RBC in public procurement, public-private partnerships, and the activities of state-owned enterprises, the OECD said.

It must also promote active engagement with businesses, civil society groups, workers’ organizations, and affected communities.

Year to date, government spending on infrastructure rose 19.2% to P736.7 billion.

