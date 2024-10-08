by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

Access to world-class education opens more international job opportunities, an expert said.

“Imagine using that diploma… all of a sudden, doors will be open for you which are not open before when you do not have that kind of degree,” Bonifacio T. Doma Jr., Mapúa University EVP for International Alliances and Cintana Partnership Executive Director said on Thursday.

According to Mr. Doma, students can earn two degrees from Philippine-based (PH) and United States-based (US) universities through the Transnational Education Program.

“Let’s face the reality, a US degree is definitely an advantage to be hired by top firms in the United States,” he said.

Mr. Doma added that earning a degree from an overseas university can level the playing field for fresh graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

“You don’t need to anymore explain to them the quality of education you received,” he said.

As stated in the Republic Act 11448 or the Transnational Higher Education Act, the government must modernize Philippine higher education by bringing “international quality standards and expertise” into the country.

Further, the State must also “encourage, promote, and accelerate the establishment of transnational higher education programs, the internationalization of higher education in the country, and the development of the transnational higher education sector.”

“This law encourages innovation, fosters collaboration, and improves competitiveness in the higher education field,” the Commission on Higher Education said.

Some universities offering the program include Mapúa University, Ateneo De Manila University, De La Salle University, University of Santo Thomas, and University of the Philippines.