THE Department of Energy (DoE) endorsed 13 projects involving new and operational power plant projects to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in August, bringing them closer to obtaining operating permits.

The power projects have a combined potential capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts (MW).

“In August 2024, the DoE issued 13 CoEs (certificates of endorsement) to ERC, which are composed of eight amendments and five new applications,” the DoE said in a document posted on its website.

A CoE is a prerequisite for generation facilities to be issued a certificate of compliance (CoC).

Of the total endorsements last month, four are conventional projects powered by diesel. The DoE also issued endorsements to eight renewable energy projects and one battery energy storage system (BESS).

Among the biggest projects is the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) hydroelectric power plant complex in Laguna with a combined total capacity of more than 700 MW.

The CBK hydro facilities are currently under a 25-year build-rehabilitate-operate-transfer and power purchase agreement between independent power producer CBK Power Co. Ltd. and National Power Corp., which will expire in 2026.

CBK is a major privatization project of state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management which is up for bidding this year.

Endorsements were also issued to Energy Development Corp.’s 226.135-MW Mahanagdong Geothermal Power Project in Leyte; Greenergy for Global, Inc.’s 63.96-megawatt peak (MWp) Cordon Solar Power Project in Isabela; Masinloc Power Co. Ltd.’s 35.258-MW Masinloc BESS in Bohol; and Dagohoy Green Energy Corp.’s 27.120-MWp Dagohoy Solar Power Project in Bohol.

The list also includes DMCI Power Corp.’s 8.826-MW Aborlan Bunker-Fired Power Plant in Palawan; Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corp.’s 7.4-MW SMRA Solar Power Plant and 0.672 megawatt-hour BESS in Occidental Mindoro; and Dupinga Mini Hydro Corp.’s 4.68-MW Dupinga Hydroelectric Power Project in Nueva Ecija.

The National Power Corp.’s 0.420-MW Chico Diesel Power Plant in Masbate, 0.08-MW Butawanan Diesel Power Plant in Camarines Sur, and 0.158-MW Tara Diesel Power Plant in Palawan, were also issued endorsements.

In October, the ERC issued a resolution requiring CoCs for the operation of new generation facilities without the need for renewal but with an obligation to maintain the validity of the underlying permits. — Ashley Erika O. Jose