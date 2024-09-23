PHILIPPINE AMUSEMENT and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) said it has increased its distribution of proceeds from its bingo games to 50% from 40% previously.

The old 40% payout level went to local government units and non-governmental organizations from ticket sales generated by its ‘Bingo for a Cause’ program, PAGCOR said in a statement.

“The revised bingo package will give our partners the option to sell tickets from as low as P100 to P1,000 each, depending on the package that they choose,” PAGCOR Assistant Vice-President Maria Teresa D. Ocampo said in the statement.

The proceeds may also increase depending on the volume of ticket sales, she said.

The ‘Bingo for a Cause’ program, formerly known as the Mobile Bingo Project, aims to crowd out illegal bingo games and promote PAGCOR as a supporter of community development.

It also seeks to establish a “mutually beneficial” relationship with socio-civic groups and empower the latter to be self-sustaining via state bingo revenues.

Ms. Ocampo said the government’s bingo program gives the public the opportunity to participate in “lawful” bingo games “while contributing to worthy causes.”

“Like any game of chance, only PAGCOR has the mandate to authorize bingo activities; hence bingo games without PAGCOR’s permission are illegal,” Ms. Ocampo added.

In the second quarter, PAGCOR reported a 19.83% year-on-year decline in revenue from bingo operations to P4.69 billion. Bingo revenue also fell 2.49% from the first quarter.

Gross gaming revenue in the three months to June rose 32.32% to P89.23 billion, led by electronic games. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz