THE Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) companies must stay up to date with cybersecurity to build and maintain trust in the industry.

“CCAP encourages business process outsourcing (BPO) companies to prioritize cybersecurity as a core component of their operational strategies so they could contribute further to a more secure and resilient industry,” CCAP President Mickey Ocampo said in a statement on Thursday.

“Continuous engagement and investment in innovative security technologies are critical for maintaining global competitiveness and trust,” he added.

Citing a study by the US Agency for International Development in 2022, CCAP said that up to 75% of the BPO segment would be at risk of attacks and fraud if cybersecurity gaps are not addressed.

The industry group said that the IT-BPM sector should collectively formulate solutions to strengthen cybersecurity.

“We must earn clients’ trust and assure them that their sensitive information is always handled with utmost integrity and security,” Mr. Ocampo said.

“BPO firms must demonstrate transparency, accountability, and reliability in their cybersecurity practices,” he added.

“CCAP has always been taking the proactive approach because we understand that security breaches can significantly and abruptly disrupt services and operations, which may lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and undermined client trust,” said Mr. Ocampo.

Frederick D. Go, the cabinet official who heads the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, has said that the government is pursuing upskilling efforts to position the country as a cybersecurity hub.

Last month, the Department of Information and Communications Technology launched the National Cyber Security Plan 2023-2028, which calls for the establishment of a network of Computer Emergency Response Teams and a National Cybersecurity Intelligence Fusion Center.

“That would oversee all sectors. There will also be an ICT Academy with a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to bolster capabilities of cybersecurity professionals in the country,” the CCAP said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile