THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Wednesday that it designated a cove in Boracay as “Muslim-friendly,” featuring halal offerings and a “respectful environment for Muslim families.”

“The launch of Marhaba Boracay, an inclusive area for Muslim travelers, is a first for Boracay and in the Philippines,” Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco said in a statement.

The cove is located along the Boracay Newcoast private beach and is modeled on Muslim-friendly beaches in the Maldives and Thailand.

“This initiative directly responds to the feedback from our Muslim guests, particularly from the Brunei Darussalam Indonesia Malaysia Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) diplomatic corps, who recognize the need for such a space on this island,” she added.

The 850-square-meter destination “allows Muslim families (to) fully enjoy their time at the beach in accordance with their beliefs,” she said.

“We envision that the Philippines will not only emerge, but thrive as a Halal and Muslim-friendly destination,” she added.

Malay, Aklan Mayor Frolibar S. Bautista said a dedicated cove for Muslims ensures that Boracay offers “not just adequate but exceptional tourism services designed for Muslim travelers.”

“Following this initiative is the creation of Boracay Halal Community Council to formally constitute this new market,” he added.

The DoT sees the Islamic tourism as a booming niche segment after arrivals from Muslim-majority countries hit 496,724 in 2023, up 120%.

In the first half, arrivals from Muslim-majority countries totaled 269,913.

The development of halal tourism involves the accreditation of Muslim-friendly accommodation establishments (MFAEs).

As of December 2023, the DoT registered 289 MFAEs and 237 Muslim-friendly restaurants nationwide. — Justine Irish D. Tabile