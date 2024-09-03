THE Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) said that it has entered into a partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to improve forage production for livestock.

In a statement, the PCC said that the program will employ drones to survey land in aid of developing a strategy for sustainable forage production.

The PCC added that the project will run between 2025 and 2027, with the aim to develop the capacity of PCC technical staff and local government units.

The projects will be headed by the PCC’s Livestock Engineering Section and Production Systems and Nutrition Section. — Adrian H. Halili