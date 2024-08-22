THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded a P32-million contract to develop a master plan for selected ports to help improve cargo operations in support of agro-industrial development.

In a notice of award, PPA said the joint venture of Science and Vision for Technology, Inc. and Syconsult, Inc. was awarded the contract to prepare feasibility studies and draft a master plan for the selected ports.

“The ports master plan study is initiated per port before we start constructing and implementing,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said via Viber on Thursday.

The master plan aims to determine and assess the feasibility of constructing ports at designated locations, Mr. Santiago said, adding that the study also seeks to upgrade the ports to meet the needs of agro-industrial development.

The study is due one year after the winning bidder receives the notice to proceed, PPA said.

The PPA has identified the ports as Davila, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Taytay, Palawan; Buenavista, Guimaras; San Carlos, Negros Occidental; Dumaguete, Negros Oriental; Lazi, Siquijor; Catbalogan, Samar; Zamboanga; and Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands.

The PPA reported that only two of the five consulting firms submitted bids to prepare the feasibility study and master plan for the 10 ports. — Ashley Erika O. Jose