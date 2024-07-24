THE INTELLECTUAL Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said Wednesday that it is confident that trademark filings will post growth this year, based on the 7% rise in filings in the first half.

On the first day of the first Philippine Trademark Conference, IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said that trademarks account for the majority of the country’s intellectual property (IP) filings.

“Trademark filings from January to June have hit 21,751, comprising 86% of the total IP filings of 25,263 for the same period,” Mr. Barba said in his opening remarks.

“Given that we have already reached the year’s halfway mark, I am confident that the number of trademark applications for 2024 will soar even higher than last year’s,” he added.

The first-half trademark filings totaling 21,751 represent a 7% increase from a year earlier.

Mr. Barba said that most of the trademark filings were from the pharmaceutical, agriculture, scientific research information, and communication industries.

“This is a mix of foreign and local filings,” he added.

He said that the first half performance is also consistent with the growth of trademark filings since 2021. Filings first surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

This year, IPOPHL is targeting trademark filings of 46,148, up 10%.

“We can credit this to the continuing information or IP awareness campaign being conducted by IPOPHL and to the improved economic condition of the country,” he added.

He said the improving environment has encouraged the opening of new micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), on which IPOPHL is focusing for trademark registration.

In his keynote speech, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said that trademarks create a level playing field, allowing MSMEs to compete with more prominent and established brands.

“By protecting their unique identities and products, MSMEs can enhance their market presence, attract investment, and expand their reach. This, in turn, translates into job creation, increased exports, and overall economic growth for our country,” Mr. Pascual said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile