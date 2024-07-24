THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry said Wednesday that a price freeze is in effect on basic necessities in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the state of calamity declaration in the wake of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

“The price freeze, effective immediately, aims to protect consumers from unjust price increases during this time of crisis,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“We are committed to ensuring that basic goods remain affordable and accessible to all affected residents,” he added.

The price controls cover rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables, root crops, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, milk, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, detergent, firewood, charcoal, candles, and medicines.

“We have activated our monitoring teams to strictly enforce the price freeze. Those found violating the law will face severe consequences, including imprisonment and substantial fines,” Mr. Pascual said.

“We urge all establishments to comply with the price freeze and prioritize the well-being of our fellow citizens during this difficult time,” he added.

The price freeze will be in effect during the state of calamity, the DTI said.

“The DTI is closely coordinating with its National Capital Region (NCR) office to monitor the situation and guarantee the availability of essential goods,” it added.

In a separate bulletin Wednesday, the government weather service, known as PAGASA, said that the super typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early Thursday. — Justine Irish D. Tabile