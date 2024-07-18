ANGAT DAM water levels are not expected to be fully replenished by the end of La Niña, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“We just came from El Niño and our dam is not full at all. In fact, the danger even with La Niña is that we won’t be able to fill it up enough,” Environment Undersecretary Carlos Primo C. David told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a water forum organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

Mr. David, who also heads the DENR’s Water Resources Management Office, said that the water level in Angat may be insufficient to meet Metro Manila’s needs during the next dry season.

“In the next dry season next year, we (may not) have enough water,” he added.

As of early Thursday, Angat water levels were at 173.2 meters, against the normal high-water level of 210 meters.

Angat Dam is the primary water source for Metro Manila, providing approximately 90% of the capital’s potable water.

Last week, the government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), said that there was a 70% chance La Niña will set in between August and October.

Separately, Ana Liz S. Solis, assistant weather services chief at PAGASA said La Niña will increase the likelihood of tropical cyclone activity in the coming months.

“During La Niña, more tropical cyclones track within the Philippine area of responsibility,” Ms. Solis added. — Adrian H. Halili