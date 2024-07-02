A BILL has been filed in the Senate seeking day and night construction for government infrastructure projects.

Senate Bill No. 2716 or the Accelerated Infrastructure Delivery Act, filed by Senator Mary Grace N. Poe-Llamanzares on July 1, would require contractors to run three shifts on such projects, with workers given overtime and hazard pay.

“The proposed law aims to turn the Philippines into a leader in infrastructure development, showcasing our country’s ability to innovate, adapt, and adjust with the shifting tides,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Contractors and workers would also be eligible to earn incentives offered by government agencies based on their performance.

Citing 2017 government data, Ms. Poe said the government had to pay P230.17 million in penalties and commitment fees because some of government agencies failed to comply with deadlines.

“The millions of pesos that we will save through this proposed law can instead be reallocated to the government’s public services programs where they can make the most difference,” she said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez