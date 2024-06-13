THE PUBLIC financial management reform roadmap will help improve government services through digitalization, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

“This will serve as the country’s strategic blueprint that will enable a fully digitalized, efficient, and transparent public financial management system, ensuring faster and more effective government services,” Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said in a statement.

The Public Financial Management (PFM) Reforms Roadmap 2024-2028 is set to be presented to the President this month.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) provided technical assistance to the government for the roadmap.

Core reform areas include stronger planning and budgeting linkages; cash management; public asset management; accounting and auditing; PFM capacity building; and digital PFM.

“To ensure that national and regional development priorities are aligned, the roadmap focuses on enhancing information technology (IT) systems for planning and budgeting,” the DoF said.

“Implementing a modernized system for the release of payments is also emphasized to improve the accuracy of cash flow programming and cash releases,” it added.

The roadmap also seeks to reinforce the implementation of the eGovPay platform.

ADB Philippine Country Director Pavit Ramachandran was quoted as saying that the government should also look into the digitalization of tax mobilization and expenditure management efforts. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson