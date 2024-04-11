THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the E-Commerce Philippines 2024-2028 Roadmap will focus on growing the e-commerce ecosystem in the tourism, creative, food and agribusiness, transportation, and logistics industries.

In a statement, the DTI said the E-Commerce Promotion Council meeting it conducted on April 8 was looking at ways to expand the international footprint of Philippine products and services.

“Representatives from both the government and private sector within the e-commerce ecosystem attended the meeting, including those from digital platforms, e-marketplaces, digital payments, and telecommunication companies,” the DTI added.

In particular, the DTI said that the roadmap will emphasize building trust between online customers and sellers.

“By achieving this, we can foster a more complex economic landscape, enhance connections, and establish stronger relationships,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

The DTI also expects the recently signed Republic Act No. 11967, or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, to support the roadmap’s objectives, with its draft implementing rules and regulations (IRR) already nearing completion.

Undersecretary Mary Jean T. Pacheco told reporters on Thursday that the target release of the IRR is sometime in April, pending a review of public comment.

Ms. Pacheco said questions have been raised concerning consumer-to-consumer transactions, trust marks and online business databases.

On Dec. 5, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the Internet Transactions Act, which aims to protect online consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions. Under the law, an e-commerce bureau will be created within six months. — Justine Irish D. Tabile