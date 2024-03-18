A SENATE BILL seeking to create a council that will put together a long-term infrastructure masterplan has been approved by the committees on economic affairs, public works, and finance.

In the committee report dated March 13 for Senate Bill No. 2605, or the proposed Masterplan for Infrastructure National Development Act, the Comprehensive Infrastructure Development Masterplan was to contain plans for digitalization, energy, agriculture-fisheries modernization, water resources, transportation and logistics with a 30-year time horizon.

“The state recognizes the vital role of an efficient and integrated infrastructure system in promoting job creation to drive inclusive economic growth and sustainable development,” according to a copy of the bill, which was sponsored by Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito.

The Masterplan for Infrastructure for National Development Council will be established to draft and execute the plan.

It is also tasked with maximizing public and private investment to boost economic activity.

The President will chair the council while the National Economic and Development Authority Secretary will serve as vice-chair.

Industry representatives from the energy, water, information and technology, agriculture-fisheries, transportation and logistics industries will also sit on the council.

The masterplan will be updated every 10 years or earlier to anticipate emerging technologies, emergencies, and other social trends.

“The state hereby adopts a policy to develop reforms in infrastructure planning to achieve higher economic growth trajectory and improve the quality of life of the Filipinos,” according to the measure. — John Victor D. Ordoñez