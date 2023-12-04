THE Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) said it will conduct a land assessment in preparation for opening up more land to farming.

In a statement, the BSWM said that it has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Ilocos Norte province to begin the project.

“(The project) aims to identify and provide an inventory of soil and water resources and evaluate them for their optimal yet sustainable utilization,” it added.

The bureau said that the project will aid in formulating land use policy with a view towards expanding food production, manufacturing, and housing supply.

The BSWM’s deliverables include 11 maps of prime agricultural land in Ilocos Norte which may not be used for any other purpose. The project will run for 18 months.

“The Province of Ilocos Norte is set to achieve its goal for sound land use and planning for agri-environmental development by conserving, preserving, and adhering to sustainable management of soil and water resources for agriculture,” the bureau said. — Adrian H. Halili