THE volume of fish landed at regional fish ports (RFP) in the third quarter fell 7.2% year on year and rose 2.3% quarter on quarter, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

In a report, the PFDA said volumes during the third quarter amounted to 123,813.37 metric tons (MT).

“During Q3, the PFDA ports welcomed 21,427 vessel arrivals and served 10,386 clients from July to September 2023,” it said.

“This quarter, piers and quays recorded the highest utilization rate at 204%. Such concerns related to utilization rates will soon be addressed as rehabilitation projects at RFPs continue in full swing,” the PFDA said.

It is currently rehabilitating the fish ports of Lucena, Davao, Iloilo, Sual, Pangasinan, Camaligan, Camarines Sur, Zamboanga City, and Navotas, which are in various phases of completion.

“Utilization of market halls was 92%, commercial (or) industrial land was at 89%, and ice-making plants were at 82%,” it added.

The PFDA added that about 371.83 MT of fishery and non- fishery products were processed during the period.

The PFDA oversees nine regional fish ports. Apart from the seven undergoing rehabilitation, it also supervises ports in Bulan, Sorsogon and General Santos City. — Adrian H. Halili