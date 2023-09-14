THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it endorsed five ACEN Corp. floating solar projects for “green lane” treatment, gaining access to an expedited application and licensing process for investments that are deemed strategic.

The five projects are to be built on Laguna de Bay.

Green lane processing is authorized by Executive Order No. 18 or Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments.

ACEN’s SolarAce4 project will be built on 100 hectares of the lake’s surface off Santa Cruz, Laguna and is expected to produce 140 megawatt peak (MWp) of clean energy.

The 200-hectare AC Laguna Floating Solar Power Plant will be built off Victoria and Pila, Laguna and will generate 280 MWp.

AC Subi will occupy 200 hectares off Victoria and Santa Cruz, Laguna, and is expected to produce 280 MWp.

GigaWind1 Floating Solar Power Plant will be built on 200 hectares off Kalayaan and Paete, Laguna and will generate 280 MWp.

The Ingrid Floating Solar Power Plant will be built on 100 hectares off Lumban, Laguna. It is expected to produce 140 MWp of clean energy.

The BoI said that ACEN’s five RE projects “are consistent with the Philippine government’s mission to accelerate the growth of eco-friendly investments.”

Ayala group’s ACEN specializes in renewable energy with solar and wind farms across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Laos, and India.

It aims to be the largest listed renewable platform in Southeast Asia and is hoping to build 20 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030. — Justine Irish D. Tabile