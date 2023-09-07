THE production of major Philippine fruits like banana, calamansi, mango, and pineapple, rose during the second quarter, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its major fruit crops quarterly bulletin, the PSA said banana production rose 0.1% year on year to 2.27 million metric tons (MT) during the period.

Davao region accounted for 38.3% of banana production or 868.19 thousand MT, followed by Northern Mindanao with 19% or 431.86 thousand MT and Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City) with 12.3% or 279.2 thousand MT.

The Cavendish banana was the leading variety at 1.17 million MT, accounting for 51.5% of total banana production during the period.

Output of calamansi, a native citrus, rose 4% to 14.24 thousand MT during the quarter.

Zamboanga Peninsula was the top producer accounting for 21% of total production at three thousand MT, followed by Mimaropa with 18.3% or 2.6 thousand MT and Central Luzon with 12.2% or 1.74 thousand MT.

Output of mango rose 11.4% year on year to 596.34 thousand MT.

Carabao mangoes accounted for 83% of the national total or 495.06 thousand MT.

In the second quarter, Ilocos Region was the top mango producer with 20.5% of total output or 122.30 thousand MT; while Central and Western Visayas produced 89.76 thousand MT and 55.10 thousand MT, respectively.

Pineapple production rose 3.8% to 762.55 thousand MT during the quarter.

Northern Mindanao was the top producer of pineapple with 51.3% of the total or 391.16 thousand MT, while Soccsksargen produced 189.29 thousand MT (24.8%) and Bicol Region 62.13 thousand MT (8.1%). — Adrian H. Halili