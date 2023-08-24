THE Board of Investments (BoI) said the game development industry is serving as a source of high-value jobs within the IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) space.

“We recognize the notable contribution of the game development industry to the Philippine economy and quality employment of Filipinos,” BoI Executive Director Ma. Corazon Halili-Dichosa said in a statement.

In 2022, digital interactive goods and services, which includes game development and animation, generated over P325 billion or more than 20% of gross domestic product. Employment growth in the segment was 4.5%, with staffing at 388,828.

The BoI is currently promoting game development careers to young people as a viable source of employment.

“We hope to inspire and motivate young people to explore the opportunities available, pursue their dreams, and turn them into reality,” Ms. Halili-Dichosa said.

The BoI has said that one of its goals is to ensure a steady pool of trained game developers to reduce game companies’ training costs.

The BoI is part of a broader partnership with the Commission on Higher Education to strengthen the link between industry and academic institutions. One of the results is the National Skills Mapping and Survey on Human Resource Development Needs of the IT-BPM sector.

The BoI said the report underscored the need for workplace-ready talent in game development and validated plans for government intervention in student skills development. — Justine Irish D. Tabile