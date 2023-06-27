THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) are working to revive the Philippines Customs Laboratory (PCL).

“The re-establishment of the Philippines Customs Laboratory is an opportunity to further enhance border security efforts, increase revenue collection, and foster international cooperation in customs practices,” Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This partnership with KOICA will contribute significantly to our vision of a modernized and credible Customs administration,” he added.

The Customs laboratory will help address cases of technical smuggling.

“PCL will serve as an effective deterrent against technical smuggling through the use of scientific and technical expertise, advanced technology, and intelligence-driven strategies,” it said.

“This will safeguard national security, protect revenue, and ensure public safety. Additionally, it will enhance border security efforts and promote international collaboration, information sharing, and best practices,” it added.

The laboratory will also provide chemical analyses of shipped products.

“This analysis helps determine the correct tariff classification and imposable duties on imports, which is ideal for enhancing the collection performance of the BoC,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson