THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it has compiled a list of sellers and users of fake receipts, as well as the accountants who abet them.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said that the agency “will remain aggressive” in taking down the identified targets.

“I am challenging you to come clean and together let us be partners in nation-building,” he added in a statement on Wednesday.

The effort is led by the BIR’s Run After Fake Transactions task force.

In March, the BIR filed criminal complaints against four suspected “ghost” corporations behind the sale of fake receipts.

The revenue foregone as a result of fake-receipt usage has been estimated at around P25.5 billion.

Later that month, the BIR filed an administrative case against an accountant suspected of being behind the four “ghost” corporations.

In February, the BIR filed tax evasion cases against 74 individuals and corporate taxpayers over taxes evaded worth P3.58 billion. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson