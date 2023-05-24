PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to lead the effort to bring e-Governance to the local government level, the Palace said.

“Let’s capacitate our LGUs (local government units) so they can adapt to the (e-Gov) system,” the President told Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Palace released on Wednesday.

The President also directed Mr. Uy to regularly update LGU e-Governance programs.

“That’s really the essence of digitalization. Let’s be sure that we are able to upgrade this system. Set it up to get them (LGUs) ready, so they know how to operate it,” he said.

In December, the DICT announced the e-Gov system, which is based on a mobile application integrating all government services into one platform.

The e-Gov system also seeks to centralize government cloud services and digitalize citizen feedback, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

The PCO said that aside from the e-Gov system, DICT’s priority projects include the National Broadband Plan, Free Public Internet Access Program, National Government Data Center, and a program to enhance ICT capacity through upskilling and reskilling. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza