THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) expects minimal service interruptions for customers of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. with the increase of the water allocation from Angat Dam.

“It will go to Maynilad to minimize interruptions and MWSS is thankful to the NWRB (National Water Resources Board),” Leonor C. Cleofas, MWSS administrator, said in a Viber message on Sunday.

Jennifer C. Rufo, head of Maynilad corporate communications, said in a Viber message that the west zone water concessionaire and MWSS will discuss the mechanics of the increased allocation.

“We are currently working with MWSS on the mechanics of the increased allocation as well as any corresponding obligations these may entail,” Ms. Rufo said.

Some Maynilad customers have reported up to 12 hours of daily water interruptions.

On Saturday, the National Water Resources Board announced the approval of a 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) allocation to the MWSS for the April 16-30 period.

“The NWRB recognized the efforts of the MWSS to immediately implement its conservation action plan and water supply augmentation measures to address the current water service interruptions,” the NWRB said in a statement.

Ms. Rufo said the higher allocation will increase the volumes reaching Maynilad, allowing it to increase its production.

She added that the higher allocation will also help improve the water levels of Ipo and La Mesa Dams.

The NWRB said that the supplementary allocation will address the water shortage in the west zone of Metro Manila.

“Based on the most recent PAGASA forecast, near normal rainfall will be received in the Angat area from May to September 2023,” the NWRB said, referring to the government weather service. “This is expected to replenish the water in the Angat Dam which will alleviate the possible (impact) of the impending El Niño phenomenon in the latter part of the year.”

Last week, the MWSS said it had asked the NWRB to increase the allocation from Angat Dam to 52 CMS.

Normally, the MWSS draws 48 CMS from Angat. The NWRB temporarily raised the allocation for MWSS to 50 CMS between April 1 and 15.

Separately, Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios, president and chief executive officer of Manila Water Co., Inc., said that the company has established plans to draw additional water from new sources.

“As to addressing the potential El Niño coming in during the latter part of the year, we’ve obviously built new water sources,” Mr. De Dios said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

He said Manila Water’s Cardona water treatment plant has a capacity of 100 million liters per day (MLD). The company is also in the process of completing the water supply system in Calawis, a district of Antipolo City, which can bring 80 MLD.

Manila Water is also expecting the completion of its East Bay 1 phase 1 project by October.

“That will augment our water supply for the latter part of the year and as we head into 2024 summer season, we’re embarking on a couple of other projects within the east zone to address this,” Mr. De Dios said.

“We’re tracking as well our water supply situation and buffer. I think we’re faring a little better there in terms of the areas that would potentially suffer due to the potential El Niño phenomenon,” he added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose