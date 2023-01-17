THE GOVERNMENT generated savings of P681.2 million from procurement efficiencies in 2022, up 21.8% from a year earlier, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

“For the past three years, the government has attained significant cost savings through bulk procurement and market price monitoring and validation,” the DBM said in a statement on Tuesday.

Savings are defined as the difference between the market price of common-use supplies and equipment (CSE) and the acquisition price obtained by the DBM.

The DBM Procurement Service (PS) is the government’s central procurement office. It recently decided to focus on CSE following a backlash against the prices it obtained for an order of laptops for the Department of Education.

“We look forward to achieving ‘procurement transformation,’ not only in processes, procedures and products that we procure, but the overall transformation of PS-DBM relative to its structure, system and human resources,” Procurement Service Executive Director Dennis S. Santiago added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson