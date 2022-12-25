By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senior Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT has started seeking bidders for various port projects, including those in Southern Leyte and Surigao del Sur.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) started issuing invitations to bid for several port projects on Dec. 19, the first such invitations since President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. took office at midyear.

These include the P180.12-million rehabilitation of San Ricardo Port in San Ricardo, Southern Leyte.

“Completion of the works is required in 600 calendar days from the receipt by the successful bidder of the notice to proceed,” the PPA said.

The deadline for submitting bids is Jan. 13. The contract covers pile driving works (offshore), reinforced concrete works, rockworks, placing of fill materials, and construction of portland cement concrete pavement.

The PPA is also seeking bidders for the P381.40-million upgrade, expansion, and construction of the first phase of the port operations building of the Port of Liloan in Southern Leyte.

The agency requires completion of the works in 660 days from the receipt of the notice to proceed. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 18.

The project covers pile driving works (offshore), reinforced concrete works, rockworks, placing of fill materials, the construction of portland cement concrete pavement, and the construction of a two-floor building.

Also in Southern Leyte is the expansion of the port operational area and construction of terminal office, passenger shed, pumphouse, powerhouse, and guard house at the Port of San Juan.

The P51.26-million project has to be completed in 300 calendar days from the receipt of the notice of award. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 18.

The PPA is likewise seeking bidders for the P129.47-million construction of the port operations area of the Port of Lawigan in Bislig, Surigao del Sur. Construction needs to be completed in 360 days from the receipt of the notice of award. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 19.

The contract covers reinforced concrete works, rockworks, placing of fill materials, and construction of interlocking concrete paving blocks.

The PPA is also seeking bidders for the proposed dredging of Pulupandan and Himamaylan Ports in Negros Occidental and Tacloban Port in Leyte. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 12.

Another dredging project is for the Iloilo clustered project: Iloilo River, International Container Port Complex, Fort San Pedro, Dumangas and Jordan. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 11.

Also on offer is a P445.41-million construction and offshore installation of aids to marine navigation in Northern Mindanao covering the ports of Surigao and Lipata, Surigao City; San Jose, Dinagat Islands; Dapa, Siargao Island; Nasipit and Masao, Butuan City; and Balingoan, Misamis Oriental. The bid submission deadline is Jan. 11.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development cited in a report the need for increased investment in maritime supply chains, including ports, shipping fleets, and hinterland connections, to boost sustainability and prepare the country for future global crises.

The Philippines was one of many countries that experienced serious vessel delays and container shortages during the pandemic.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said that his administration will work on improving the country’s transportation system, along with modernizing current seaports, to maximize its strategic location in the Pacific.