A CAMPAIGN to upgrade connectivity is targeting 94 tourist destinations, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Wednesday, following the signing of an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The initiative will involve connecting destinations to fiber optic networks or satellites, the DoT said.

The 94 destinations include Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, Bohol, Siargao, and some “lesser-known destinations.”

Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco said the department’s push for digitalization and connectivity will allow the tourism industry to play a greater role in the economy.

“This will propel us to even greater numbers than we have already achieved thus far,” she said.

International tourist arrivals, initially estimated at 1.7 million for 2022, have hit 2.4 million before year’s end, counting from the reopening of borders with reduced entry requirements starting in February.

“This itself fulfills another objective under the Marcos administration for tourism and that is to equalize tourism promotion and development because not only will it give opportunities for key destinations to continue to open for development, but also allow even the most far-flung tourist destinations and local government units opportunities to be heralded to the world as a viable tourism destinations,” Ms. Frasco said.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said: “From the DICT perspective, we want to help all of the departments… get their services out in a more effective, more efficient, less redundant manner.” — Arjay L. Balinbin