THE share of renewable energy (RE) in the power generation mix fell to 28.9% at the end of 2021 from 32% in 2016, according to a Department of Energy (DoE) accomplishment report issued by the previous Secretary.

The report indicated that coal-fired power plants remain the top source of power in terms of installed capacity, with a 57.5% share at 11,684 megawatts (MW) in 2021 from 7,419 MW in 2016.

RE capacity at the end of 2021 was 7,965 MW, up from 6,994 MW in 2016.

According to the DoE’s National Renewable Energy Program, the department is targeting an RE share of capacity of 30% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

At the end of 2021, oil-fired power facilities accounted for 16.1% or 4,417 MW of the energy mix in terms of capacity and natural gas with 12.5% or 3,453 MW. In 2016, oil-fired facilities accounted for 18.3% of the power mix by capacity, or 3,986 MW and natural gas 15.7% or 3,431 MW.

The DoE said that at the end of 2021, about 1.1 million households remained unserved, posting an electrification level of 95.41% households, equivalent to 25.02 million households enjoying electricity service.

Luzon posted an electrification level of 98.7% of households, with the Visayas at 96.8%, and Mindanao at 86%. The National Capital Region and Caraga have attained total electrification.

The DoE said in light of the depletion of the Malampaya gas field, it has approved six proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal projects, with operations expected to start in 2022 or 2023.

Currently, the DoE said that about 20% of the country’s total power requirement and 27% of the Luzon Grid serviced by plants drawing gas from Malampaya.

Estimated investment for the terminal projects is P51.2 billion, among the approved projects expected to commence operations by 2022.

These include that of FGEN LNG Corp. and Linseed Field Corp. which is expected to service the natural gas requirements of the facilities depending on the Malampaya gas field.

Terminals operated by Energy World Gas Operations Philippines, Inc., Excelerate Energy LP, and Shell Energy Philippines, Inc. are expected to commence operation by 2023. That of Vires Energy Corp., is set to commence operations by January 2025. — Ashley Erika O. Jose