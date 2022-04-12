THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it recently conducted discussions with US infrastructure company Diode Ventures and engineering firm ENDECGROUP, Inc. regarding their interest in investing in Philippine projects.

Diode Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch, develops facilities for the energy and data infrastructure industries.

Diode Ventures President Brad Hardin, together with ENDECGROUP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Johnson, met with BoI Managing Head and Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo and other key officials to express their “serious and very substantial” investment plans to develop hyperscale datacenter and renewable energy generation projects.

Diode Ventures is currently developing solar energy projects in Taiwan and Japan, and is establishing data centers in the US.

Diode Ventures and ENDECGROUP told the BoI they are finalizing their plans for entering the Philippine market.

In January, Diode Ventures announced on its website that it has successfully signed a joint venture agreement with South Korean energy investment advisory firm Energy Innovation Partners for developing renewable energy and data infrastructure projects in South Korea.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently selected Diode Ventures’ Golden Plains Technology Park in Kansas City to be the site of its $800-million hyperscale data center powered by 100% renewable energy. — Ram Christian S. Agustin