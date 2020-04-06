DoLE to need more funds in event of NEDA worst-case 1.8 million job losses

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is gearing up for the worst-case scenario of 1.8 million workers whose job status will be affected in some way by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak and signalled the need for additional funding for its relief programs.

In a briefing Monday, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said the worst-case scenario is based on the National Economic Development Authority’s (NEDA) estimate that job losses due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) could lead to 116,000 to 1.8 million jobs lost.

“We are expecting 1.8 million workers na maaapektuhan kaya siguro (which is why I think) consequently we will have to ask for additional budget allotment from the national government,” he said.

The DoLE has said it will need an additional P5 billion to help aid workers affected by the outbreak and ECQ. On Sunday, DoLE said based on its own monitoring, more than 600,000 workers have had their employment status affected in various ways.

The current budget for supporting workers who may have been affected by the outbreak is P2 billion.

With the government currently weighing an extension of ECQ, Mr. Bello said that he will also recommend the extension of the validity of the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).









CAMP is a cash assistance program for formal-sector employees affected by the lockdown. The program allows employers to apply for P5,000 worth of relief for their workers.

The DoLE also has the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program which provides workers from the informal sector emergency employment at the prevailing minimum wage.

As of Sunday, DoLE said 102,895 workers have availed of CAMP assistance while 72,703 have been assisted by TUPAD. DoLE said it can still process CAMP applications for 115,000 formal workers and TUPAD applications for 235,000 informal workers until April 14. — Gillian M. Cortez

















