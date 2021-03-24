DoE extends deadline for RE firms to apply for safety officer permits

THE Department of Energy (DoE) told registered renewable energy (RE) developers that it will extend the deadline to apply for safety officer permits (SOP) to the end of March.

In a statement, the DoE said the SOP deadline has been revised following the full migration of SOP permit applications to the online Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) platform.

“All RE Developers whose deadline to file has lapsed are hereby allowed to file SOP applications until March 31, 2021,” the DoE said.

The department added that it will not charge penalties for filing beyond the original deadline.

According to a department circular issued in 2012, an RE developer is required to renew its safety officer or safety engineer permit a month before expiry.

“The Bureau shall issue a new permit only after reviewing the qualifications and meritorious service record of the applicant, and compliance with… accreditation requirements,” the DoE said in its Renewable Energy Safety, Health and Environment Rules and Regulations.

In the deadline announcement, the DoE said developers were previously required to file their SOP applications before the permit process was moved to EVOSS. — Angelica Y.

Yang