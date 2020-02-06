DBM sets priorities for LGU projects

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said local government units (LGUs) have until June to submit their requests for funding under the local government support fund (LGSF) and noted that infrastructure projects will be given priority.

Of the P4.875-billion LGSF, a special fund, the DBM said infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program will be preferred for funding.

DBM Acting Secretary Wendel E. Avisado notified LGUs of the deadline via Local Budget Circular No. 122 dated Jan. 31, a copy of which was posted on its website yesterday.

To ensure that all of the funds are released within the year, as the government transitions to cash-based budgeting, the DBM said submissions of requests should come within the first half of the year.

“The LGSF-FA (financial assistance) to LGUs was placed under conditional implementation, to ensure that the same shall be used only for priority development programs and projects of LGUs only when said programs and projects cannot be accommodated by any available LGU funds,” according to the circular.

Specifically, the allocation under LGSF can be used to finance the programs and projects of LGUs in constructing, rehabilitating and improving roads and bridges, public markets, slaughterhouses, buildings, pavements, drainage canals, sea walls, water systems projects, evacuation centers, public parks, fish ports and post-harvest facilities.









The fund can also be used to buy ambulances, trucks, dump trucks; finance sports programs and street lighting or barangay electrification and also support financial assistance for mental health patients.

“It is also the responsibility of (local chief executive, LCE, and other) local officials to ensure that the funds released to the LGU are utilized strictly in accordance with applicable budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations, and pertinent provisions of RA (Republic Act.) No. 9184,” the DBM said.

“Moreover, the LGU shall ensure that no duplication of funding will occur. As such, the LGU, through its LCE, shall immediately inform the DBM if it has received funding from other sources for the same programs or projects,” it added. — Beatrice M. Laforga

















