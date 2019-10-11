Davao retail chain NCCC prepares to handle cashless transactions

DAVAO CITY — Homegrown retail chain New City Commercial Corp. (NCCC) is positioning for more cashless transactions with Thursday’s launch of the NCCC Mastercard in partnership with Metrobank Card Corp.

The card aims to provide NCCC shoppers with more convenient payment options and financial flexibility. It will also provide access to exclusive discounts and promotions in NCCC’s supermarkets and other retail chains.

Lafayette A. Lim, chief executive officer of the NCCC Group of Companies, said apart from the NCCC Mastercard, they are also working on electronic wallets and other systems like prepaid and postpaid services.

“NCCC is already preparing for.. and working on going cashless transactions,” he said.

The NCCC credit card replaces the existing NCCC Kanegosyo Rewards Card used by wholesalers and sari-sari store owners. Regular rewards card holders may also avail of the credit card.

“If you use cash, you still need to present your rewards card to earn points, but if you use your Mastercard, you don’t need to anymore show your NCCC rewards card because the Mastercard and NCCC rewards card are already linked together,” Joseph G. Uy, chief information officer of the NCCC’s LTS Pinnacle Holdings, Inc., explained.









The NCCC Mastercard can also be used in other shops nationwide as well as for online shopping.

“This is something new to us and we are all excited. I hope this would be successful and make this program beneficial not only to our company but to our Kanegosyo partners and customers,” Mr. Lim said. — Maya M. Padillo