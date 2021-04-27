THE DAVAO City police now has a robot for bomb detection, part of the transportation and equipment turned over to its Explosive Ordnance Division on Monday by the local government.

The DavaoBot can be controlled through a system within a new customized van that is also fitted with a ramp for the robot’s easy deployment.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city government said several other new vehicles were also launched, including a 30-seater bus for local athletes that was purchased using the cash incentive received from the 2018 Philippine National Games where the Davao delegation ranked 4th.

The K9 unit also a got a van along with the introduction of Bob, a newly-trained drug detection dog.

On the other hand, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio formally received four units of electronic trikes donated by MOVEHer, a women-led movement by the Guevara Foundation, in partnership of EV Wealth, Inc.

The e-trikes are intended to benefit women’s groups in Paquibato District, a remote upland area in the city that used to be a communist rebel stronghold.